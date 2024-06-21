NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,981.63 or 0.99908778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078220 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

