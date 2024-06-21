NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. 18,984,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,920,170. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.