Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Down 1.7%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 83,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 146,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price objective on Nevada King Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

