Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $679.03 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.17. The firm has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 24.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

