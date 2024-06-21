Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

