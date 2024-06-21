Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Natuzzi Company Profile
