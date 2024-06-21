National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 127,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 75,757 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.05.

National Research Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Research

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 860.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Research by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $170,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.