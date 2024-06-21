MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.23

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$43.23 and last traded at C$43.45, with a volume of 7171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.57.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.92.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. Research analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.6823529 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

