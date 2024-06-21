Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

