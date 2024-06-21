MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $52,752,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $31,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 2,822,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

