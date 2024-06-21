MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.07 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $30.07 million and $780,507.73 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

