Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.50. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1,951 shares changing hands.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.