Maxim Group Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.64.

CELH stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

