Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTLS

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Materialise by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.