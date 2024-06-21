Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 263.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. 7,308,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,232. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

