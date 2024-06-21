Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 457,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,819. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

