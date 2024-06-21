Maiar DEX Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $217,068.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,514.15 or 0.99947414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00079464 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000378 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $211,936.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

