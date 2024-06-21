Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,445 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,124,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,296. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

