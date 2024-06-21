Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $73.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.82 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814,615 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 195.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,875,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 1,840,413 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

