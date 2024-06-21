Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.75. 3,569,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

