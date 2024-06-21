Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 274 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 322,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $102.27. 2,801,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,498. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

