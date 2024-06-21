Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.51. 3,455,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,824. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

