Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $28.10 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 773,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

