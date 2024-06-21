Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 633,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. 7,961,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

