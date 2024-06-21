Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,672. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

