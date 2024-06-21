Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,175. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

