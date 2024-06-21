Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,388,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.65 and a 200-day moving average of $432.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

