Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 36,257 Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD remained flat at $21.92 on Friday. 67,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,126. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

