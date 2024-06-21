Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $253,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,813,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

