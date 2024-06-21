Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 8,328,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,258. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

