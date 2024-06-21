Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 4,153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCS. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. 176,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,414. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0784 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.