Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 32,053 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $93.96 during midday trading on Friday. 22,828,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,737,988. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

