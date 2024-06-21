Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 241,803 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2,019.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 221,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,012. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

