Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,092,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.65. 371,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,908. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.