Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTRX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

