Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Up 2.3%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 5,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.