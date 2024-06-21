KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 10,743 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.54. 4,989,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

