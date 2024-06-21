KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

XOM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. 13,373,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,058,236. The stock has a market cap of $437.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

