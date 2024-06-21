KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.50. 860,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,000. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.94. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

