KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,883. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

