KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 80,129 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,129 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD remained flat at $19.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,190,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,607. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.