KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $110.05 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.