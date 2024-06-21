Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.65. 8,334,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,973. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

