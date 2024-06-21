Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Lisa M. Poole Sells 440 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

