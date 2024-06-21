Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Lisa M. Poole Sells 440 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
KEYS stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.