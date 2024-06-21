Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 200-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

