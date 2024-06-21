Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Up 5.0 %

HMST stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.