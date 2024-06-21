Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of TFIN opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $101.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock worth $1,940,069 over the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

