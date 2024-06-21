Katharine A. Keenan Sells 4,508 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,747,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

