Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

