Jito (JTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283.41 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Jito has a total market capitalization of $283.41 million and $59.37 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00003852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,875,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.37575745 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $46,002,295.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

