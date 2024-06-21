iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $63,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.